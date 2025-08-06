Swimmer's Daily

Summer McIntosh Wins Historic 4th Gold of Swimming Worlds in Singapore | CBC News

by

rokur
in

Canadian swim star Summer McIntosh won the women’s 400-metre individual medley for her fourth gold medal of the world championships in Singapore, capping one of the most dominant weeks in the sport’s history.

