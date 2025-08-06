While the Baltimore Ravens gear up for their preseason opener next week, some players are taking to the new recovery pool at The Castle. But there appears to be a little problem, and some players are calling on a local legend for help. In a social media video, the players seek Michael Phelps — who is a huge Ravens fan — to teach them how to swim. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist Maryland swimming phenom responded to that request Wednesday on Instagram, writing, “I got y’all! Let’s do it.”
Ravens Players to Michael Phelps: Teach Us How to Swim | WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore
