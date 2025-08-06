Ravens Players to Michael Phelps: Teach Us How to Swim | WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore

Swimmer's Daily

While the Baltimore Ravens gear up for their preseason opener next week, some players are taking to the new recovery pool at The Castle. But there appears to be a little problem, and some players are calling on a local legend for help. In a social media video, the players seek Michael Phelps — who is a huge Ravens fan — to teach them how to swim. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist Maryland swimming phenom responded to that request Wednesday on Instagram, writing, “I got y’all! Let’s do it.”

