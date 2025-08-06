Swimmer's Daily

World Record – Leon Marchand Smashes the 200m IM | World Aquatics Championships Singapore 2025

by

rokur
in

History made in Singapore! Leon Marchand demolishes the field in the 200m Individual Medley, setting a new World Record at the World Aquatics Championships 2025. A swim for the ages!

