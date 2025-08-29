Speed in Swimming – Think Smarter Not Just Faster | Wayne Goldsmith

Three Important Things to Remember:

Swimming fast is a byproduct of swimming efficiently, not a goal itself;

The harder swimmers try to force speed, the slower they become;

Elite swimmers focus on flow, rhythm and technique – speed follows naturally.

Every young swimmer makes the same mistake. They think swimming fast means trying hard to swim fast.

Wrong.

I’ve worked with world record holders who could break their personal best while looking like they’re swimming in slow motion. Meanwhile, I’ve watched age groupers thrash themselves into exhaustion chasing times they’ll never achieve.

Here’s what elite swimmers actually think about during races: stroke length, rhythm, breathing pattern, body position. They’re not thinking “go faster” – they’re thinking “swim better.”

Get the full article here: https://swimminggold.substack.com/p/fast-swimmers-arent-trying-to-swim