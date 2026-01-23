Pacers or Racers? Are You Coaching Kids to Swim Fast or to Win Races? | Wayne Goldsmith

Swimmer's Daily

rokur
Are you training swimmers to hit times — or to win races when it counts?
In this video, I share Alex Popov’s insight on Pacers vs Racers — and why the best coaches develop competitive skills, not just pace swimmers.

