A Special Video for Coaches to Share With Swimming Parents | Wayne Goldsmith

This is a special video.

I’ve recorded it for COACHES to play to, forward to and share with SWIMMING PARENTS.

It’s a plea for parents / carers to work with their child’s coach: to form a partnership – a “team” – who are committed and dedicated to a single purpose: helping each and every child be all they choose to be.

I do a lot of swimming coach mentoring. Included in my mentoring program are one-on-one sessions where the coach can decide what topic they’d like to cover in our session.

In almost 75% of those discussions, coaches want to talk about their challenges and difficulties with swimming parents.

I thought I’d record something that coaches can share with the parents of the swimmers in their team so that an independent voice can talk with them about what it takes to be an outstanding, supportive swimming parent.

Wayne Goldsmith is a Speaker, Author, Mentor and Coach who’s been an influential thought leader in sport around the world for more than a quarter of a century.