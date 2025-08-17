The family of two teenage brothers who tragically drowned at a public school pool in New Jersey is suing the school district, with their lawyer claiming the staff at the pool was negligent. Now allegations in the lawsuit have come out with the family’s attorney saying that surveillance video shows a lifeguard walking casually to the pool office to get help instead of jumping into the water. In court papers the school district and the lifeguards involved deny all allegations of wrongdoing.
Did Lifeguards Do Enough to Save 2 Drowning Teenage Brothers at Public Pool? | Inside Edition
