Swimmer's Daily

Did Lifeguards Do Enough to Save 2 Drowning Teenage Brothers at Public Pool? | Inside Edition

by

rokur
in ,

The family of two teenage brothers who tragically drowned at a public school pool in New Jersey is suing the school district, with their lawyer claiming the staff at the pool was negligent. Now allegations in the lawsuit have come out with the family’s attorney saying that surveillance video shows a lifeguard walking casually to the pool office to get help instead of jumping into the water. In court papers the school district and the lifeguards involved deny all allegations of wrongdoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.