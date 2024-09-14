Bodycam: Woman Allegedly Groped Young Boys at Public Swimming Pool | Law&Crime Network

Swimmer's Daily

Bodycam footage shows Oklahoma police confronting a 28-year-old woman at a public swimming pool after underage boys claimed she was inappropriate with them. Del City police said Kayla Lena was told to leave the pool after lifeguards witnessed her allegedly “touching and grabbing” the boys. Lena told police she thought she was drowning and grabbed the boys to save herself from going underwater. Watch the incident unfold on this episode of Law&Crime BodyCam.

