Swimmer's Daily

Rise in Rip Current Deaths Put Lifeguards on High Alert | Today

by

rokur
in ,

All along the East Coast, lifeguards are on the lookout for dangerous rip currents on the heels of multiple deaths off the coasts of New Jersey and New York. The deadly conditions that pull swimmers and surfer out to sea have become all too common during the busy beach season with nearly half of the more than 50 “surf zone” fatalities in 2025 involving rip currents. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.