Will David Popovici Swim the First Sub-46s 100M Freestyle? | MaxSwims

rokur
David Popovici dropped a 46.51 at the 2025 Singapore World Championships – only 0.11 off Pan Zhanle’s WR. But will he be the FIRST swimmer to break the 46-second barrier in the 100m freestyle? In this video, I break down the insane progression of the event, how Popovici’s unique technique is changing the event, and what exactly needs to happen for him to make history.

