Chicago River Swim Returns This Fall After 98-Year Hiatus | ChicagoNOW | FOX 32 Chicago

For the first time in 98 years, the Chicago River will host an open water swim event this fall. The Chicago River Swim event has been approved by the city after officials denied the permit last year. It will take place on September 21 and feature 500 qualified swimmers. CEO of The Chicago River Swim Doug McConnell tells us more about it.

