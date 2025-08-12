Local Pups Go for a Swim to Raise Money for Dog Parks | Iowa’s News Now

Swimmer's Daily

Dozens of dogs dipped their paws in the water in Cedar Rapids on Sunday morning.

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department kicked off its K9 Splash event this weekend at Bever Park to help raise money for off-leash parks in the area.

