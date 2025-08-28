Chicago River Swim: The First Organized Swim in the Chicago River in 98 Years | WGN News

Swimmer's Daily

Chicago River Swim: The First Organized Swim in the Chicago River in 98 Years

by

rokur
in ,

The city of Chicago has officially approved the 2025 Chicago River Swim, marking the first open water swim in the Chicago River in 98 years.

This landmark event will generate critical funds for ALS research and youth swim education programs. CEO and founder, Doug McConnell sat down with us to share more.

