An Olympic Swimmer’s off Season Protocol | Baby Scare, Farm Life & More | Kyle Chalmers & Ingie

Kyle’s Olympic Recovery Program → what training and protocols look like in the off season after the World Championships.
Farm Updates → we’ve got new cows, new cattle yards in the making, and… let’s just say flat-pack weed sprayers are not Kyle’s strong suit.
Life Update → we almost had our baby two days ago (!!) – sharing the rollercoaster of emotions around that.
A New Car → a little off-season upgrade.

