Swimmer's Daily

Swimming’s Moneyball – It’s About Olympic Athletes, Olympic Coaches & Olympic Progress | EO

by

rokur
in , ,

Swimming’s Moneyball explores the development and impact of eo SwimBETTER – the wearable tech that’s reshaping how swimmers and coaches approach technique training. It highlights the breakthroughs of Olympians like Pan Zhanle, Kyle Chalmers, and Paige Madden, with insights from world-renowned coaches including Todd DeSorbo, Sander Ganzevles, and Dr. Ken Ono.

WARNING: This documentary includes some colourful language (the “F-bomb”). If you’d prefer a censored version, click here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.