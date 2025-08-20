What Really Went Down in Singapore | Answering All Your Questions About World Championships | Kyle Chalmers & Ingie

Swimmer's Daily

Ever wondered what really goes on behind the scenes of professional swimming? In this video, I (Ingeborg V. Løyning) put Kyle Chalmers in the hot seat for a Q&A inspired by Vogue’s 73 Questions series—except we’re answering YOUR questions while doing farm work in true Aussie style.

