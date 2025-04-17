Inside Japanese Swimming Culture – Coaching A Japanese University | Aquatic Sports Performance

We traveled to Tokyo to watch one of our remote athletes compete in the 200 butterfly at Japan’s World Championship Trials—one of the most competitive meets in the world.

After the race, we had the opportunity to guest coach a session at his university, Rikkyo University, a respected college program in Japan.

This video is a look inside Japanese swimming culture—from the energy of Trials to the quiet discipline of university training.

Being on deck in Tokyo gave us a deeper appreciation for how Japan approaches the sport—from the bow on deck to the way they structure their training.