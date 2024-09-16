From Distance Swimmer to 100 Free Monster | Who Is Pan Zhanle? | The Swim Scribe

The 2024 Paris Olympics had a TON of crazy storylines, performances, and downright fast swimming take place. Among ALL of that it’s easy for some swims to get lost in the crowd, but there is ONE swim that I’m sure NO ONE will forget anytime soon.

Pan Zhanle’s 100 freestyle world record.

This was one of, if not THE, best swims of the meet. Despite Pan entering these Games as the reigning world record holder in the event I feel like he was still a somewhat underrated swimmer, ESPECIALLY when compared to the heights he reached in Paris.