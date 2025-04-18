Swimmer's Daily

Kylie Masse & Finlay Knox Talk Everything Swimming | CBC Sports

by

rokur
in

Join swimming-obsessed host Brittany MacLean Campbell as she invites you into her passion for the pool; welcoming former teammates, rivals, coaches and more to talk everything swimming. Dive into new episodes weekly.

Got a burning question for Britt or our guests? Let us know in the comments and your question could be featured in our ‘No Cap’ segment.

This show is yet to be named, so if you’ve got an idea for what we should call it, let us know in the comments below! Happy swimming.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.