Kylie Masse & Finlay Knox Talk Everything Swimming | CBC Sports

Join swimming-obsessed host Brittany MacLean Campbell as she invites you into her passion for the pool; welcoming former teammates, rivals, coaches and more to talk everything swimming. Dive into new episodes weekly.

Got a burning question for Britt or our guests? Let us know in the comments and your question could be featured in our ‘No Cap’ segment.

This show is yet to be named, so if you’ve got an idea for what we should call it, let us know in the comments below! Happy swimming.