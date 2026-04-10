Swimmer's Daily

Every Child Swims Program Offers Free Swim Lessons to Local Springdale Students | 5NEWS

by

rokur
in , ,

Students from Parson Hills began their swim lessons on April 8 as part of the Every Child Swims program.

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