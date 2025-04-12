Polar Plunge Returns to Support Special Olympics | Mountain Lake PBS

Swimmer's Daily

After a five-year break, the Polar Plunge returned to Lake Champlain, drawing over 250 participants—including local leaders—to raise funds for local student-athletes to compete in year-round Special Olympics events.

Here in the North Country alone, there are nearly 650 athletes who benefit from the plunge. Organizers say the plunge raised about 20-thousand dollars for Special Olympics, New York.

