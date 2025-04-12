Join us for an insightful conversation with Katie Sadler, the CEO of the Commonwealth Games Federation! Discover her incredible journey from competing in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games to leading this prestigious organization. We delve into her experiences as an elite athlete, her leadership roles in sports management and World Rugby, and her current vision for the Commonwealth Games. Learn about her passion for connecting people through sport and the exciting future ahead!
From Olympic Swimmer to CEO of the Commonwealth Games | Katie Sadler’s Inspiring Journey & Vision | ET Edge Insights
Comments
Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.
Leave a Reply