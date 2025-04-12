Swimmer's Daily

From Olympic Swimmer to CEO of the Commonwealth Games | Katie Sadler’s Inspiring Journey & Vision | ET Edge Insights

by

rokur
in ,

Join us for an insightful conversation with Katie Sadler, the CEO of the Commonwealth Games Federation! Discover her incredible journey from competing in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games to leading this prestigious organization. We delve into her experiences as an elite athlete, her leadership roles in sports management and World Rugby, and her current vision for the Commonwealth Games. Learn about her passion for connecting people through sport and the exciting future ahead!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.