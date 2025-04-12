Swimmer's Daily

Lukas Märtens Makes History: Shatters Men’s 400 Freestyle World Record with Stunning 3:39.96

Germany’s Lukas Märtens is the first ever under 3:40 in the men’s 400 freestyle, with a scorching time of 3:39.96 today at the Swim Open Stockholm. See the results here on Swimify

