Thousands Take Part in Polar Bear Plunge to Support Special Olympics | WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore

There’s nothing like plunging into cold water during the winter to get your adrenaline pumping. More than 2,500 people participated in the main Maryland Plunge along with Gov. Wes Moore. The athletes participate free of charge because the millions of dollars raised and donated at the Polar Bear Plunge account for more than 40% of the annual budget for Special Olympics Maryland, helping athletes play without having to pay.

