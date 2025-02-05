Take the Polar Plunge for Dare County Special Olympics Athletes | Dare County

The Dare County Special Olympics invites the public to take part in the organization’s annual Polar Plunge fundraising event beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Jennette’s Pier, which is located at 7223 S. Virginia Dare Trail in Nags Head.

The funds raised during this event by donors and event sponsors will provide year-round sports training, competition, leadership opportunities, and health services to Special Olympics athletes in our community.

If you would like to register to participate in the Dare County Special Olympics Polar Plunge, please visit DareNC.gov/PolarPlunge. Individuals may register online or make a donation to an existing registrant or team on this website leading up to the event.