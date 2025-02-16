Over $48,000 Raised for Special Olympics With Polar Plunge in Greenwood | WTHR

Swimmer's Daily

Saturday’s cold weather did not stop around 115 people from taking a dive into a freezing pool in Greenwood.

“I’m freezing for a reason,” Matthew Hovey said.

This swim was all for the Special Olympics Indiana Athletes Polar Plunge. It’s one of several fundraising events through Special Olympics, only in this one, people not only raised money for the athletes, but also jumped into the freezing water.

