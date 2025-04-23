Grant Hackett: The Common Trait Winners Share, Sweating the Small Stuff and Learning to Be Vulnerable | Financial Review

Swimmer's Daily

Grant Hackett: The Common Trait Winners Share, Sweating the Small Stuff and Learning to Be Vulnerable

On this week’s episode, Generation Development Group CEO Grant Hackett talks about the lessons he learned from his failure at the 2008 Olympics, shares his experience of going through a divorce and the importance of vulnerability and reveals how “sweating the small stuff” has been a key factor in his significant business achievements.

