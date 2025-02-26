Home Tour with swimming legend Grant Hackett | Domain

Swimmer's Daily

https://youtu.be/VnmVyeCxvSY?si=9R-N_pu6e_B6pXEt

In this episode of Open Home we take you inside the luxurious, stunning home of one of Australia’s olympic swimming champions Grant Hackett and his wife Shar Hackett. Explore the Hackett family’s living space, including their beautiful custom lounge, cozy bedrooms, and incredible backyard and pool.

