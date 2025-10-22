Grant Hackett Faces Ice Bath Dare for Childhood Cancer | 7NEWS

Swimmer's Daily

rokur
Swimming legend Grant Hackett joined CEOs from across the country in completing fear-based dares to raise awareness for childhood cancer. The challenges included ice baths, walking on fire and glass, bathing with snakes, and shaving their heads. Hackett participated in an ice bath despite promising himself he’d never do one again after his swimming career ended.

