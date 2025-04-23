Swimmer's Daily

Terrifying Video Shows Missing Diver Battling Shark off Coast of Israel | New York Post

rokur
Terrifying video shows a diver being attacked by a shark as horrified beachgoers watched on helplessly.

The unidentified diver is assumed dead after the attack at a beach in Israel that has been drawing tourists to see the sharks — with one video showing one swimming right up to a child standing in the water.

The attacked diver was heard screaming, “They’re biting me!” before being dragged further out to sea off the city of Hadera on Monday, according to The Times of Israel.

