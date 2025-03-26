Will Any of Caeleb Dressel’s NCAA Records Be Broken This Year? | The Swim Scribe

There are plenty of absurdly fast records over on the men’s side of things as well, but there are three in particular that I want to take a look at and see what chances they have of being broken.

I’m talking about Caeleb Dressel’s three NCAA records, 17.63 in the 50 free, 42.80 in the 100 fly and 39.90 in the 100 free.

All of those records came during the 2018 NCAA championships, and now in the 7 years since then they are among some of the oldest records out there.