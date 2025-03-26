Swimmer's Daily

“It’s Really Disappointing” Brisbane Olympic Bust-up | Sunrise

Sunrise is joined by Olympian Cate Campbell and Deputy Chair at Infrastructure of Queensland Luke Whistler to discuss the recent Mayors’ feud over the Olympic 2032 funding disagreement.

