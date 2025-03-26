Just 2 Degrees: Ew, Swimming in Poo | TRT World

Swimmer's Daily

UK residents are literally swimming in poo as private water companies legally dump sewage into waterways. And scientists expect an El Nino comeback a lot sooner than expected. Should we be concerned? Guests: Wilfran Moufouma Okia from the World Meteorological Organisation, and Sienna Somers with Friends of the Earth UK

