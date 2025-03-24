Incoming IOC President Kirsty Coventry Opposes Banning Countries at War From Olympics | Sky News

Kirsty Coventry, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and Zimbabwe’s sports minister, has made history as the first woman and first African to be appointed to the role widely regarded as the most powerful in global sports.

In an interview with Sky’s Rob Harris, Ms Coventry discusses her new position and how her leadership could impact the future of the Olympics, especially in terms of its relevance to sports fans worldwide.

Asked if she is against banning countries from the Olympics due to conflicts, she stated, “I am, but I think that you have to take each situation into account.”

She further emphasised her vision of creating a taskforce aimed at developing policies and frameworks that could guide decisions regarding conflict-related issues in the Olympics.

