Hubi Kós | Unfiltered Waters

https://youtu.be/AhhG2mayBQg?si=AeeXuGrcdBbxnfDg

In this episode, Katie and Missy chat with Olympic gold medalist and Hungarian swimming star, Hubi Kós! They talk about the moment he realized he could win an Olympic gold medal, how his home country reacted to his big win, and the defining moment of his career. Plus, Hubi shares the movie he quotes the most, the biggest red flag about himself, and why training with Bob Bowman made the Olympics feel “easy.”

