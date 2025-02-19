Swimmer's Daily

Summer McIntosh | Unfiltered Waters

rokur
In this episode, Katie and Missy talk to 3x Olympic gold medalist and Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh! They discuss Summer’s experience winning her first gold medals, why Budapest is one of her favorite pools in the world, what she does with the big checks, the unforgettable moment she touched the wall and found her mom, why laughing while swimming is impossible, and her favorite career moment.

