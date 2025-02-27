Swimmer's Daily

Dive into the Faroe Islands: Swim Open Tórshavn 2025 Awaits!

Get ready to make a splash! Following last year’s success, we’re thrilled to invite you to the Swim Open Tórshavn 2025, which will take place April 24-26, 2025, in the stunning Faroe Islands!

But that’s not all – Swim Open Tórshavn 2025 is a World Aquatics-approved qualifying event for the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships!

Imagine yourself competing in our brand-new, state-of-the-art Svimjihøllin í Gundadali—an Olympic-size, long-course pool in the picturesque capital city of Tórshavn. This is your chance to try for the World Championships in a breathtaking location.

Here’s what makes Swim Open Tórshavn 2025 unforgettable:

  • World Aquatics Approved: Qualify for the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships!
  • New Olympic-Size Pool: Experience our top-of-the-line facility with 10 lanes, a separate warm-up pool, and a wellness area.
  • International Standards: Officiated by internationally recognized referees and approved by World Aquatics, LEN, and IPC.
  • Training Camp Opportunities: Enhance your visit with pre- and post-meet training camps.
  • Stunning Location: Explore the unique beauty of the Faroe Islands.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to compete, connect, and explore!

Ready to dive in?

We can’t wait to welcome you to Tórshavn!

Best,

The Tórshavn Swim Club (Havnar Svimjifelag)

