Dive into the Faroe Islands: Swim Open Tórshavn 2025 Awaits!

Get ready to make a splash! Following last year’s success, we’re thrilled to invite you to the Swim Open Tórshavn 2025, which will take place April 24-26, 2025, in the stunning Faroe Islands!

But that’s not all – Swim Open Tórshavn 2025 is a World Aquatics-approved qualifying event for the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships!

Imagine yourself competing in our brand-new, state-of-the-art Svimjihøllin í Gundadali—an Olympic-size, long-course pool in the picturesque capital city of Tórshavn. This is your chance to try for the World Championships in a breathtaking location.

Here’s what makes Swim Open Tórshavn 2025 unforgettable:

World Aquatics Approved: Qualify for the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships!

New Olympic-Size Pool: Experience our top-of-the-line facility with 10 lanes, a separate warm-up pool, and a wellness area.

International Standards: Officiated by internationally recognized referees and approved by World Aquatics, LEN, and IPC.

Training Camp Opportunities: Enhance your visit with pre- and post-meet training camps.

Stunning Location: Explore the unique beauty of the Faroe Islands.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to compete, connect, and explore!

Ready to dive in?

Visit our website: https://www.havnarsvimjifelag.com

Contact us for more information: hs@hs.fo

We can’t wait to welcome you to Tórshavn!

Best,

The Tórshavn Swim Club (Havnar Svimjifelag)