U.S. House of Representatives Passes Bill to Ban Transgender Student-Athletes From Women’s Sports | NBC News

rokur
The House passed a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s and girls’ sports at schools and institutions receiving federal funds. NBC News Julie Tsirking reports on where the legislation goes from here and the potential consequences for schools that don’t enforce the new rules. 

