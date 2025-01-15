Swimmer's Daily

Improve Your Reaction Time with Natalie Hinds | Caeleb Dressel

https://youtu.be/aa4DX8aXOt4

Want to improve your reaction time and get off the blocks faster? In this video, Natalie Hinds—Olympic bronze medalist and my incredible teammate—joins me to break down a simple yet effective reaction time drill: the stick drop drill!

We’ll walk you through 3 different progressions to level up your reflexes and boost your starts. Whether you’re a sprinter or just looking to sharpen your skills, this drill is gold.

