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Water Safety Concerns Rise After Fatal Drowning | CTV News

by

rokur
in

Water safety organizations are urging caution after a fatal drowning raised concerns ahead of the summer season. CTV’s Dylan Dyson reports that safety advocates are reminding people to wear lifejackets, supervise children and stay aware near waterways. Officials say cold water and changing conditions can quickly become dangerous.

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