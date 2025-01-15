Swimmer's Daily

Swimming to Secret Caves | Jules & Greg’s Wild Swim | BBC Scotland

by

rokur
in

In Stornoway, Jules and Greg meet Norma, who explains how cold water swimming helped her to “reconnect and cleanse” following chemotherapy.

Norma then guides them to a stunning spot of coastline where they investigate caves only accessible by boat.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.