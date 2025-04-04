Sprint 101 | Swim Faster with Caeleb Dressel

Welcome to Sprint 101—your crash course in swimming fast with purpose, style, and precision. In this video, we’re breaking down the art of sprinting by thinking about your body like a race car:

The Trunk (Frame) – Rotational strength and control. The Legs (Engine) – Non-stop power from hips down. The Arms (Tires) – High-grip catch and clean water connection.

Plus, we walk through my favorite sprint-focused drill: GTOs. These help you lower stroke count, train with purpose, and stay efficient without losing that top gear.

We wrap things up by building a 99 Overall Sprinter—crafted from five legends who each bring something unique to the pool. Style, swagger, clutchness, raw speed—it’s all in here.

Sprint smarter, not harder. Learn what the water wants from you.