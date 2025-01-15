Water Rescue: The Search for a Missing or Submerged Swimmer | Fire Engineering

Swimmer's Daily

In this video, Spring Lake (NJ) Assistant Chief Jack Gramlich explains “Code-X” and procedures to deal with incidents involving missing or submerged swimmers in open water environments.

