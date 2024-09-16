Swimmer's Daily

Ian Thorpe: I Pretend To Swim Every Stroke While Commentating | The Project

rokur
Ian Thorpe commentated for the Olympics, and he tells us why he still swims every stroke with the swimmers while commentating… and calls out Pete Helliar for their time together on The Amazing Race.

