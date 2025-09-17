Swimmer's Daily

Ian Thorpe – The Rise of an Olympic Legend | Olympics

by

rokur
in

Ian Thorpe, nicknamed “The Thorpedo”, is one of the greatest swimmers in Olympic history and a national icon in Australia. Known for his powerful technique, size 17 feet, and calm demeanour, he dominated the pool in the late 1990s and early 2000s — especially at his home Olympics in Sydney 2000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.