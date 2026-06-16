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Pool Owners React to Algae Bloom Turning Trump’s Reflecting Pool Green | Associated Press

by

rokur
in ,

An algae bloom has turned the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool green days after the completion of President Donald Trump’s renovation project that aimed for the shade “American flag blue.” (AP Video: Nathan Ellgren)

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