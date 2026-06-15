Swimmer's Daily

Bear Makes Multi-State Swim | WBFF FOX45 Baltimore

by

rokur
in

A young black bear made an unusual journey Saturday, swimming across the Piscataqua River from New Hampshire into Kittery, Maine. The adventurous bear was escorted by the harbormaster, caught on camera by boaters, and eventually disappeared into the woods. Wildlife officials say young bears often strike out on their own this time of year.

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