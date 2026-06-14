Swimmer's Daily

What’s Going On…With Michael Phelps? | NBC

by

rokur
in

For America’s 250th birthday, our friend, Nightly News Anchor Tom Llamas is sitting down with Amazing Americans to ask them what they love most about America. Here he is with Olympic Gold Medalist, Michael Phelps. Watch here to find out What’s Going On!

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