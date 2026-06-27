In this vlog, I take you through a full day of eating while training as a professional swimmer. You’ll see everything I eat—from breakfast before practice to snacks, recovery meals, lunch, dinner, and everything in between—as I prepare for multiple swim sessions and strength training.
I also talk through why I choose certain foods, how I fuel around workouts, and what my nutrition looks like during a typical high-volume training day.
What I Eat in a Day as an Olympic Swimmer | Carson Foster
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