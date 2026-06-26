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Walt Disney World Hosts Nearly 600 Kids for World’s Largest Swimming Lesson | WKMG News 6

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rokur
in , ,

As kids across Central Florida are looking to beat the heat this summer, Walt Disney World hosted the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at Typhoon Lagoon.

Nearly 600 children from five nonprofits across Central Florida took part in the annual event, which Disney has participated in since 2011.

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